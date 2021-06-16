The Nintendo switch was the best-selling console of May in the USA, which at the same time means that it has been the best-selling console in this territory for 30 consecutive months (two and a half years).

Information is courtesy of Mat Piscatella, analyst of the NPD Group. In accordance with Piscatella, the shortage of PS5 and Series X was a big factor in all of this, but of course, a 30-month streak is still a pretty tough thing to break.

The most recent official figures that Nintendo shared in May reveal that the Switch had 84.59 million units sold as of March 31, 2021. That number has evidently increased since then, but we will have to wait for the Big N bring us up to date.

Fountain: Matt piscatella