The Swedes are coming! “The famous phrase of Alfredo Landa is being made meat these days in Seville. Dozens of Scandinavian fans, many of them residents of the Iberian Peninsula, have come and will come from here Monday to the Andalusian capital after having bought one of the 3,000 tickets that the organization had for the visiting area in Spain-Sweden. All available paper has been used up.

The presence of so many soccer tourists surprises in the Andalusian capital, still very pandemic, because the cumulative incidence of the coronavirus again exceeds 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the province. The reality, they affirm, removing iron from the institutions, is less morbid. 3,000 more visitors do not really pose a much greater danger to the city of Seville, which has received again for weeks tens of thousands of guests to try to reactivate one of its economic engines: tourism.

There is yellow color in the streets of the capital, with the Fanzone of Sweden located in the Alameda de Hércules, not too far from the La Cartuja stadium, and a significant number of fans wearing Nordic jerseys passing heat in the center of Seville. Temperatures have long gone above 30 degrees for most of the day. Many of these Swedes actually come from nearby areas. Only in the province of Malaga there are more than 6,000 registered citizens born in that country, so they barely have to travel about 230 kilometers to get to the game. In the Portuguese Algarve, Also a stone’s throw from La Giralda, the number of Swedish residents is even higher.

“I have been able to feel very positive comments from the tourism sector, not only in the province of Seville. Many establishments in Huelva are going to fill up during the Eurocup. There are spectators from outside who say: there are several days of matches in La Cartuja, so I am going to dedicate myself to visit Andalusia “, the Secretary of Sports of the Board, José María Arrabal, told this newspaper to explain the miracle of having In just seven weeks the four games that La Cartuja will host during the championship.