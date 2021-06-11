The supplier recommends Jennifer Aniston shines as the presenter of morning TV, and the half-naked women of art finally say what they think

The week’s recommendations include an American drama series, a domestic art book, and summer theater.

What could be the worst thing that can happen to an insanely popular morning TV show at night just a few hours before the broadcast? In the American The Morning Show in the series it is this: Another media publishes news in which several women accuse the male presenter of that morning program (in the role Steve Carell) for sexual harassment and is immediately fired.

Apple TV’s drama series follows not only the delivery and TV channel’s survival from the crisis, but also that of another presenter Alex (great Jennifer Aniston) the persistent struggle for him to maintain his position as the forefront of the morning program, which is suddenly under threat. The role is Aniston’s first main role in the TV series, and he handles it completely sovereignly and naturally. Alongside Aniston is seen Reese Witherspoon, who plays a new pair of presenters. The chemistry and tension between the duo works great, the dialogue is nasty, and it also has lightness.

The Morning Show, Apple Tv +.

Cornelis van Poelenburhg: Bathing Women, 1630.

What exactly do half-naked women in art think?

“No here’s nothing, the biological tendency I just realize, ”thinks the stroking woman of the Frenchman Armand-Desire Gautierin in a work of the same name. Or who knows what he’s really thinking. Supplier Virpi Salmi plays with the thoughts of women in art, for in her art book the female characters of male artists get a voice. Those bare-breasted, bare-breasted, breastfeeding, stroking, smiling wildly, or looking sadly dull-faced women who have been put to pose for centuries. The small picture book in the Strait is full of insightful, fun and appropriately witty “art speeches”. I would have read longer.

Virpi Salmi: I would rather be a crab star – And other female thoughts about the world of art (Atena).

Elviira Kujala, Tom Petäjä, Hannes Suominen and Miska Kaukonen will act in the 39 Steps performance in Naantali.

Tension laughter under the Naantali sun

Coincidentally for this reason, there has been no worse talk about theatrical performances in this column lately, so now is a great time. Fortunately, it is possible to alleviate the theatrical annoyance created during the winter in several places during the summer. My own favorite can be found in Naantali, where the detective comedy of Emma Theater and Turku City Theater is performed 39 steps, a combination of espionage and escape stories.

Usually Naantali has smoked to laugh. Besides, if a performance involves comedic roles always so deliciously inclined Miska Kaukonen, that alone is a good reason to go watch the show. The summer play of four actors is directed by Mikko Kouki.

39 steps at Emma Theater in Naantali 14.8. until.

