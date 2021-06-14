The Suns did not give a major surprise, only a small one, eliminating the Lakers, the still reigning champion, in the first round. In the second they have removed from circulation the Nuggets, favorite for the title and with the MVP in their ranks, at the first exchange. In fact to Nikola Jokic they made him so desperate that they made him peel the cable and finish, with a blow without coming to mind to Cameron Payne for which he later apologized, with the Serbian center expelled before seeing his team finish the season. An unfair balance for a team that without Jamal Murray lost many options to win the title and that, Before one of the best point guards of all time in Chris Paul, he has seen how great the lack was.

This fourth meeting was perhaps a tad more even than the previous ones, but the 4-0 it is going to reign in the history books. Just 118-125. the fear that the game would expire for Colorado made this a vibrant showdown, with a sparkle in the face of the spectator. A lot of pace on the court. But the Suns were ahead in many stripes and in the last period they ended up consolidating that leadership.

The Nuggets leave a round earlier than last year’s bubble, but knowing they are on the right track. They have been, without a doubt, far inferior to the Suns. Those of Monty williams They go for the NBA with the knife between their teeth in one of Chris Paul’s last chances and They already expect a rival for the conference finals, this being the winner of a Jazz-Clippers that is still going for the third game.