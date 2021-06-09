The construction works of an underpass under the roundabout of the San Antonio neighborhood are 60% completed and the tunnel structure is expected to be completed this month, the Minister of Development, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, confirmed to LA VERDAD. The change of medium voltage power lines that cross the new subway is now being carried out and, when this process is completed, the pending works in the southern part of the tunnel will be completed, with which the excavation will be completed. The construction of the subway is the most complex part of these works, which began in November. Its execution period is 11 months and they have a regional investment of 3.6 million euros.

The tunnel under the roundabout has a length of 626 meters, starts at the entrance to the facilities of the Road Conservation Center and ends at the roundabout that connects with the Camino Viejo del Puerto. It will have two lanes of traffic, shoulders of one meter on each side and a median. This action is of “regional interest” and will mean the improvement of access and southern connection between Lorca and Águilas because its road will be doubled, said the minister.

In parallel to the works in San Antonio, other regional financing projects are underway such as the remodeling of Jerónimo Santa Fe avenue, one of the main arteries of the city, which, in just over two months since its inception, is executed at 35%, highlighted the Councilor for Development, Isabel Casalduero. The City Council carries out these works, which also affect adjacent streets such as the Zenete and Higuera crossing, where the paving of the sidewalks began this week and the paving is expected by the end of this month. The sidewalks in the first stretch of Jerónimo Santa Fe will also be executed during the remainder of June. Casalduero explained that the renovation of the rainwater collector and sanitation is 70% complete and that the rest of services, such as supply, low voltage and telecommunications, are 30%. The works have a regional budget of 2.2 million euros and are expected to end in December.

The renovation of Jerónimo Santa Fe avenue is at 35% and that of Abellaneda street has just begun



This week, those on Abellaneda Street, in the San Cristóbal neighborhood, have been added to the list of urban renewal works. They will cost 640,000 euros to the Community and will be executed by the City Council. The action will be carried out in two sections: the first from Calle Mayor to the intersection with the Abellaneda crossing and the second to Calle Mulero and Escalante, which will also include the adjacent roads.

Casalduero said that the summer period will be used to “advance the work as much as possible,” in order not to hinder access to the two schools that are located in the vicinity.