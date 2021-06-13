The legendary Ensemble Studios saga prepares its return on PC, available on Xbox Game Pass from day 1.

It is one of the most beloved sagas of Microsoft, so it could not be out of the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021. Do you like real-time strategy? Don’t miss the latest video trailer for Age of Empires IV, the new RTS developed by Relic Entertainment, authors of the classics Homeworld or the Company of Heroes saga, which has also left us with a release date on PC and a new historical character to play with: Joan of Arc.

As we told you in our impressions of Age of Empires 4, this strategy game will allow us to lead eight civilizations among which are the Normans, the Mongol Empire, the Chinese or the Sultanate of Delhi. The essence will be the same as the revered Ensemble Studios installments, but with some new features such as the possibility of ambushing forests, or fortified cities that promise to leave us with exciting pitched battles.

Of course we will enjoy historical campaigns that will give us the opportunity to experience some of the most important war conflicts of the Middle Ages, and in this trailer, it has been confirmed that Joan of Arc she will be one of the leaders we can guide during the fight. When is Age of Empires 4 released? The new Relic goes on sale on PC on October 28, and like the rest of Microsoft’s own games, it will be available from day one on the Xbox Game Pass.

