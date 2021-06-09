Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Dr. Tarek Shawky, the Egyptian Minister of Education, received a strange distress from one of the educational groups on social networking sites, where the Egyptian citizen indicated his distress to the minister from students playing festival songs in front of schools after completing the exam. The citizen in distress said in his message: “An urgent message to the honorable Minister from a teacher, we are now on the penultimate day of the preparatory certificate exams, yesterday the exam was leaked, and today the exam is with students, festivals in front of schools and great joy among students, and parents rushed to offices Photography for today’s exam. Preparatory school students in Egypt are taking the end-of-year exams, amid strict preventive measures, to avoid infection with the new Corona virus, as hundreds of thousands of people are preparing nationwide to start the final high school exams, which are scheduled to start next month in the Arab Republic of Egypt, according to the Minister of Education.