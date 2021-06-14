It’s fair to say Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins got a rough reception upon its reveal during the Square Enix E3 show last night.

But perhaps it plays better? It’s impossible to say right now, as the game’s instantly-dropped PlayStation 5 demo remains broken, and unable to play.

Curious Final Fantasy fans first reported an inability to load the demo after downloading it last night. This morning, our Aoife told me it’s still not working.

“Can’t continue using this game or app,” an error message states when trying to load the demo. “The data is corrupted. Delete it from your PS5 and then download it again from your library.”

Developed by Team Ninja, this Final Fantasy spin-off is designed to be blend of Square Enix’s RPG series and Team Ninja’s Nioh.

But it quickly got the meme treatment – with the internet being very amused by its lead character loudly proclaiming his desire to “kill chaos!” in last night’s trailer.

yes er, maybe parking this one for the time being? pic.twitter.com/forD727mnQ – Aoife Wilson (@AoifeLockhart) June 14, 2021

The demo is due to remain available until 24th June.

Stranger of Paradise is planned to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S in 2022.