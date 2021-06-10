“My name is Manu and I’m going to tell you something that happened in my family and that changed our lives”, that’s how the story begins. Mom goes on a trip, written by Coral Herrera and illustrated by Jorge Morales Carbonell. The story vindicates the right of women to have free time, something that many times is not as obvious as it seems. The book begins the day when Mariana, the mother, tells her family that she is going to take a trip with her dearest friends. And after the news, his partner and children are devastated. Manu, the 10-year-old protagonist, recounts how his mother makes everyone put themselves in their place, express their emotions, and reflect on the fundamental rights of women. And so the little one sees, for the first time in his life, the person behind his mother. Between all of them, they reorganize and distribute the housework so that Mom can have the same free time as the others. Since that trip, everything has changed in the family’s life.

More information

The idea of ​​making this story came from the City Council of Humanes (Madrid) who asked Herrera for a book on the lack of conciliation that women have to suffer when they work and have children. “Men have much more free time than women on the planet, we have double or triple working hours,” says Herrera, 43. The book, that already accumulates more than 15,000 downloads since which was published in april, it’s free. When they asked him to write it, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to vent. “I have not been sleeping for four years taking care of my son,” says Herrera, laughing. “I’m exhausted,” he denounces. At first, she thought she wanted to write about a mother who had to travel for work, which she often does. However, later she began to reflect on the fact that a woman should not have to find an excuse to have free time alone. At that time it was agreed that her friends from college have been asking her to take a trip together for years. “I have always said no to breastfeeding my son,” explains this woman.

However, after this story she has no excuse to say no to them and she has signed up to go on vacation this summer with them. “In the book, I wanted to expose the treatment that mothers receive within families and how they live at the service and care of everyone. However, this work is very invisible and their efforts are not recognized, ”says Herrera. “When my son fell asleep at seven in the afternoon, that was when my working day began,” explains this mother, who admits that she has not seen a series for more than five years or went to the movies due to lack of leisure time. “One of the main demands of us women should be the right to enjoy, pleasure and have time for ourselves,” she says. During confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic, the writer tells about how difficult it has been to reconcile. “I couldn’t isolate myself, so I could never really focus to work,” he says.

This Madrilenian has a degree in Humanities and Audiovisual Communication from the Carlos III University of Madrid. He received a doctorate in Humanities and Communication from the same University with a thesis on romantic love in the West and its relationship with capitalism, patriarchy and democracy. After completing her doctorate and, due to the economic crisis in Spain, she settled in Costa Rica where she fell in love and had her first child. Now they live in Malaga and their roles have changed. Her husband is taking care of the house and her son and she is working to maintain the home. “When we came to Spain, our roles within the couple changed and it has been a very interesting process to make this book together, while we analyze our own experience,” says Herrera, who usually tell their adventures on their social networks. “Now what is most difficult for me is to delegate to my partner,” he confesses.

Having the right to care is an issue that feminist organizations such as the Malasmadres club have worked on. “I myself felt a bad mother on many occasions ”, confirms Herrera, who remembers the first time she went to a concert and felt guilty all the time for not being at home with her baby. “We have to learn to reconcile and not only with our partner, but with our entire tribe, because a life without time to have fun is not quality of life,” ends this woman.

