State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev commented on the news that the United States supported the new uniform of the Ukrainian national football team for Euro 2020.

Earlier on Monday, June 7, the American Embassy in Kiev posted a message on Twitter, in which it approved the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team with the outlines of Crimea for participation in the European Championship.

“There is no need to react to this. It was a crazy idea, the support is very stupid. It’s like a mosquito bite – it bites unpleasantly, but nothing terrible will happen because of this. A useless statement, let them continue to support it. This is pure provocation. No boycott is needed. We will play at the European Championships in our home country, “he told the publicationSport-Express“.

According to the parliamentarian, people who like football go to the stadium not for political slogans, but in order to support their favorite teams and enjoy the match.

On June 6, the head of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) Andriy Pavelko presented kits of the country’s national team, which depicted its borders, taking into account the territories of Crimea and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the slogan “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!”.

The next day, UEFA approved the uniform of the Ukrainian team. According to the organization, the design does not violate applicable equipment regulations.

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that the uniform of the Ukrainian national team will not contribute to an increase in tension.

The European Football Championship was planned to be held in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed to the summer of 2021. It will take place from 11 June to 11 July in 12 European cities.