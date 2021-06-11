There is a demand in society to raise the minimum age for buying weapons from 18 to 21, so this idea can be supported. This opinion was expressed by the deputy head of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Anatoly Vyborny, reports the radio station “Moscow Says” on Friday, June 11.

“Today, experts are observing the late psychological maturation of a person. As doctors say, the body has grown, but the psyche does not have time. […] This is an objective justification, this tendency is observed, ”he said.

He pointed out that all the shooting incidents in educational institutions were committed by persons between 16 and 21 years of age.

“Moreover, the handwriting is the same, starting from form to content: weapons, later, not at rush hour, but after rush hour, arrival at school with a gun, shoes, outerwear, and so on,” the deputy noted.

The last high-profile case of shooting took place on May 11 in Kazan at gymnasium No. 175. The attacker Ilnaz Galyaviev came to the educational institution with a weapon and opened fire on students and teachers. Nine people died, 24 were injured. A case of mass murder was initiated. Galyaviev was taken into custody, he was put on the preventive record as prone to suicide.