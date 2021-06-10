Dmitry Svishchev, member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, spoke about the demand of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to remove the slogan “Glory to Heroes” from the uniform of the Ukrainian national team. His words are quoted by “Championship.com”.

“There are definitely few people who will be delighted with the fact that Ukrainian athletes play in a provocative manner. I hope that people in UEFA, who have a lot of experience and authority, will not get into politics, they do not need this, ”Svishchev said.

He added that the Russian side is ready to assist in rectifying the situation. “If the Ukrainian team does not have enough money, I think we will find an opportunity and send our colleagues a normal uniform,” the parliamentarian stressed.

Earlier it became known that UEFA ordered the Ukrainian national team to remove the slogan “Glory to the Heroes” from the form for Euro 2020. Although the organization saw no violations in the application of the slogan “Glory to Ukraine”, the slogan “Glory to the Heroes”, in the opinion of the organization’s representatives, in combination with the former carries a political meaning.

On June 7, it was reported that UEFA agreed on the uniform of the Ukrainian national team with the image of Crimea. The uniform was presented by the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko.