In Russia, they propose to introduce an unconditional basic income of 10 thousand rubles. State Duma deputies intend to apply to the government with such an initiative, Oleg Shein, a member of the Duma committee on labor, social policy and veterans affairs, deputy chairman of the Just Russia faction, told Izvestia.

At the initiative of the president, families with children have already received financial support several times during the pandemic. SR believes that it is with this category that it is worth starting the introduction of an unconditional basic income. The corresponding project has already been submitted to the State Duma. The document provides for monthly payments of 10 thousand rubles for each child.

In the fall, the faction also plans to send an initiative to the government to extend the unconditional basic income to all Russians. If the project is adopted, then annually about 18 trillion rubles will be allocated for its implementation. To cover these costs, the authorities need to actively fight the reduction of offshore accounts of large Russian enterprises, the deputy said.

However, the expert community indicates that Russia will not have enough funds to implement the project. 18 trillion rubles is still an unaffordable amount for the national budget, Vladimir Grishin, the founder of OMS in Russia, Honored Economist of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia. This year, revenues will amount to 18.8 trillion rubles, expenses – 21.5 trillion rubles, and the deficit, respectively, will be 2.7 trillion rubles.

We went to the base: the State Duma proposes to introduce an unconditional income of 10 thousand