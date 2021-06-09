The State Duma proposes to distribute to Russians 10 thousand rubles each just like that – the “Fair Russia” faction has submitted to the House a bill on the introduction of an unconditional basic income in the country. Oleg Shein, deputy chairman of the faction, told Izvestia about this.

The parliamentarian recalled that at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russians with children have already been provided financial support several times against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The party believes that it is with this category of the population that the introduction of an unconditional basic income should be started. The bill is supposed to pay 10 thousand rubles per month for each child. And in the fall “SR” intends to send an initiative to the government to extend the payment to all Russians.

Shein explained that the initiative “is already going through serious public discussions” and will be discussed “with the public and expert groups so that the calculations are correct.” The initiative is already going through serious public discussions. If the bill is adopted, then 18 trillion rubles will be allocated annually for its implementation. To cover these costs, the authorities must “more actively fight the reduction of offshore accounts of large Russian enterprises,” the deputy said.

Gadzhimet Safaraliev (United Russia), a member of the Duma Committee on Education and Science, called the proposed solution correct, but noted that “it is necessary to determine whether the budget will support it.” He explained that the initiators must prepare calculations so that the initiative is not considered populist. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that at best it will be possible to implement the idea only after 2023, and the amount of payments should be comparable to the minimum wage (minimum wage).

As a member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Dmitry Novikov said, similar proposals have already been made in the State Duma, but so far the authorities prefer to help the population more precisely. Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy Ivan Abramov (LDPR) supported the proposal, but noted that its implementation would largely depend on the decision of the government and the president. At the same time, he believes that sooner or later Russia will come to the introduction of an unconditional basic income, “everything depends on political will.”

Earlier, the head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, predicted to citizens in all countries of the world the distribution of money just like that, in the form of an unconditional basic income in the future. According to him, all states will pay a guaranteed minimum income to their citizens. He noted that the minimum volume of education and health-related benefits will be guaranteed unconditionally.

The initiative to introduce an unconditional basic income in Russia on May 25 was announced by the chairman of the “Fair Russia – For Truth” party, Sergei Mironov. The bill, he said, should soon be submitted to the State Duma, and it will be considered by the next parliamentary composition after the September elections. The politician considers the introduction of basic income to be extremely important for the fight against poverty.