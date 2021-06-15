The State Duma has canceled the mandatory vehicle inspection to obtain a CTP policy. On Tuesday, June 15, reports RIA News…

Motorists will no longer need to provide a diagnostic card confirming the passage of a technical inspection. The law should come into force on 22 August.

Currently, in accordance with the provisions of the law “On road safety”, compulsory civil liability insurance of motorists is carried out only on condition of a technical inspection. The new law excludes this provision.

According to the head of the committee of the lower house of parliament on the financial market Anatoly Aksakov, this idea was supported by all market participants.

In principle, everyone agrees – the traffic police, auto insurers, and the Bank of Russia – that obtaining a CTP policy should not be linked to a diagnostic card and technical inspection. Anatoly Aksakov Chairman of the State Duma Financial Market Committee

He pointed out that a certain illegal business has developed around obtaining a diagnostic card and passing a technical inspection: “For example, a diagnostic card is valid for the last day, on the same day an OSAGO policy is bought, well, that’s it, then the policy is valid, but the card is not.”

Another problem is the lack of service stations that meet the requirements of the law, the deputy recalled. “As a result, people are again forced to buy diagnostic cards,” the parliamentarian concluded, noting that it was unnecessary to link the receipt of an MTPL policy to an inspection.

Mandatory inspection of the car when registering OSAGO was an excessive measure and refusal from the procedure would be the right decision, says Viktor Pokhmelkin, chairman of the Russian Motorists’ Movement.

At the same time, he fears that the inspection will be returned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in connection with which the procedure will become more complicated, there will be many queues. In his opinion, mandatory maintenance should be left only for vehicles that are engaged in passenger and cargo transportation.

Coordinator of the “Society of Blue Buckets” Pyotr Shkumatov is also sure that decoupling OSAGO from technical inspection is the right idea. He said that 10 percent of motorists drive without CMTPL because of unwillingness to red tape, and the rules for technical inspection were such that cars could not pass it after four years of operation.