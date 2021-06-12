State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev praised the refusal of the Russian national team to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the matches of the European Football Championship. His words are quoted by “Championship.com”.

The MP said that he respects the decision of the domestic team, adding that this will cause a lot of controversy in the foreign media. “Our national team represents the interests of Russia on sports grounds, so we will always respect their decision,” he summed up.

The refusal of the Russian national team became known earlier on June 12. At the same time, the Union of European Football Associations called on fans to show respect for the action in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the European Championship, saying that “any player who calls for equality between people on a knee will have the right to do it.”

The action, in which football players around the world kneel, is associated with the movement against racism Black Lives Matter. BLM members demand systemic change and believe that the murder of African American George Floyd by a police officer is linked to racist prejudice in society.