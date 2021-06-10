The US administration intends to continue sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. State Department spokesman Ned Price stated this. RIA News…

“We will continue to take action against individuals and companies involved in sanctioned activities,” Price said. This will be done to demonstrate the United States’ “continuing disagreement” with the project, he said, as it still sees the pipeline as a “bad deal” for European partners.

In addition, the United States will continue to make efforts to prevent Russia from “using energy as an instrument of coercion against Ukraine or any other country.”

By now, Nord Stream 2 is 95 percent complete. The launch was originally scheduled for late 2019, but had to be postponed several times due to US sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that the completion of the second branch of the pipeline would take place in one and a half to two months. The first line will begin to be filled with gas as early as June 11th.