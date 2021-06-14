The name of the Australian actress Rebel Wilson, these days is going around the world for a very specific reason. On the web and in the newspapers, photos have circulated that portray her completely different from how many were used to seeing her until just over a year ago. The 39-year-old has indeed lost the beauty of 30 kg. And he did it not for a search for a perfection of his physique, but for health and for the desire to be able to become one day mom.

In reality, it is not the first time that Wilson’s photos have circulated on the web and in magazines visibly lost weight compared to how many remembered it. Already in August 2020 it was she who showed herself on her Instagram account after losing 18 kilos.

She had always declared herself to be aicon of the curvy model and in part seemed to be enthusiastic about it too. Then, suddenly, it is in her something clicked which prompted her to take back her body.

Credit: rebelwilson – Instagram

The 2020 it was the highlight of this year start of the route. She herself declared it as her “health year“And actually the results have been seen and how.

What prompted Rebel Wilson to lose so much weight?

Credit: rebelwilson – Instagram

Coma anticipated, in August 2020 Rebel Wilson had already lost 18 kilos. A truly exceptional result of which, however, she was not satisfied. Almost another year has passed since that time and the Australian actress has lost another 12, coming to weigh 74 kilos.

All this was the fruit of one balanced and regular diet and of constant physical activity. But as she herself specified, she never went through grueling workouts, just long, quick walks.

The goal was clearly to take back his life and feel much better at the level of health. But behind this drastic decision there was also a further reason. Interviewed by Daily Mail, Rebel Wilson said:

Credit: rebelwilson – Instagram

I never thought about losing weight to fit in a different size of clothes. I wanted to lose the right weight for my body and to stay healthy. I am so proud of myself.