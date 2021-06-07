Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Today, the Emirates Sports Arbitration Center issued its final decisions in the Athletics Federation case, most notably its adoption of the legality of the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Athletics Federation, which was held on April 7, and all the decisions issued by it, most notably the withdrawal of confidence from the Board of Directors and the formation of a temporary committee to manage its work.

The Sports Arbitration Center also considered that the Ordinary General Assembly held on 4 April was illegal, and that all decisions issued by it were canceled due to the lack of a quorum and the incorrectness of legal procedures during the meeting according to the rules, laws and regulations.

According to the decisions of the arbitration center, all members of the dissolved board of directors, without exception, were prevented from running for the presidency or membership of the board of directors in the same electoral period and the following period until 2024, based on the dropping of their membership from the board of directors during the current session.

It is noteworthy that the Board of Directors of the Athletics Federation, in its current session, included: Ahmed Al Kamali as president, and members Saleh Mohammed Hassan, Rashid Ismail Al Nuaimi, Ali Mohammed bin Zayed, Ali Khamis Al Neyadi, Rashid Al Jari and Sahar Al Obed, where the latter two had attended the Extraordinary General Assembly And supported the demands of the clubs.