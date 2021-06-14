Let us not be alarmed. Spain have barely won in one of their last 6 debuts in large international tournaments. It was in the last European Championship, against the Czech Republic, and suffering until the end (1-0). All thanks to a goal of Pique. Today the trend of which we warned in the previous one has been repeated, and the truth is that it is a disappointing result.
Because ours They played as locals, and they also got off to a very good start. The typical high pressure that Luis Enrique always imposes took effect, and the national team had a lot of the ball, in rival field and that made him generate scoring chances. The clearest, a point-blank header from Dani Olmo and a heads-up what Morata sent out.
But today was not the day. Morata himself was the one who best represented the spirit of the Red against Sweden. It was of more to less, it ended up very off (substituted in the 65th minute) and missed the chances more clear of which he had. A mirror of the national team, go.
The second part was very flat, with a slow game and in which there were fewer occasions, except for a final arreón led mainly by a Gerard Moreno who did more in 10 minutes than the Juventus striker. Clear but very flat domain and above all sterile of the Red.
And that could be worse. Sweden barely enjoyed 2 times, but they were very clear. Isak was scored on the line between frames Llorente and the stick in the first half, and in the second half Berg failed without a goalkeeper after a great move by the Real Sociedad striker. Either of the two goals would have been a slab that would have complicated much more things.
Because after this puncture, now the classification is not so clear. Spain disappointed in their debut and he left two points that may be key. A performance similar to that of a few days ago against Portugal (0-0), with the same result. Now to think about Poland, what it’s a final. It’s been a bad start, but there is still Room for maneuver. Let us trust.
