From the Gwangju World Cup, in July 2019, to the European Championship in Budapest, in May 2021, almost two years have passed and a pandemic in between. And in that period the artistic swimming team (synchro) has done nothing more than train in search of a single objective: to compete again in the Olympic Games after the trauma of Rio, where only Spain attended with the media duo formed by Gemma Mengual and Ona Carbonell. The reward arrived this Friday at the Sant Jordi pool in Barcelona.

With a total score of 182.8506, Spain finished second in the Pre-Olympic and occupies one of the three places for the Games. Only Italy was better, which increased the difference in the free routine to 184.0249. Although the Italian staging, its timing and elegance, was better for the judges, the Spanish routine was a work of art, a human story that begins in a cell and ends today, inspired by the Theory of Evolution of Charles Darwin. Animals such as iguanas or turtles are combined in a long, lively routine, with acrobatics of all kinds, enlivened by jungle music and green bathing suits that simulate nature itself.

The routine earned Spain a score of 92,300, a figure that it had not achieved for years in this type of international competition. Greece took third place, trained by Beth Fernández and Anna Tarrés, with another highly visual choreoagraphy inspired by the myth of Icarus, which obtained a score of 88,6000 out of a total of 175,999. While Greece obtained the Olympic place, the tears went to the United States of Andrea Fuentes.

With a choreography highly valued by the judges (88.9332), with risky and very plastic figures, the United States was one of the teams that most shone on the Sant Jordi pool with a choreography based on robotics. But the technical routine on the first day penalized them and they stayed just two tenths behind Greece (175.7882). The cries could be heard from the back of the departure chamber, as Kore began his exercise.