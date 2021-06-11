The Spanish photographer Emilio Morenatti (Zaragoza, 1969) has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his photographs on the impact of covid-19 on the elderly, as the institution announced this Friday.

The jury has described as “moving” the images of Morenatti, who works as editor-in-chief of the Associated Press agency in Spain and Portugal. The Getty agency and Tyler Hicks of the New York Times have also been recognized in the photography category.

Morenatti is one of the most recognized Spanish photographers. He has worked in conflict zones and was kidnapped in 2006 in the Gaza Strip. In August 2009 he suffered an attack in Kandahar (Afghanistan) while traveling with US military forces for which he suffered the amputation of a foot.

Among other awards, he has received an honorable mention and a third prize in the World Press Photo, was chosen as Photojournalist of the year 2010 by the National Association of Press Photographers and was awarded the Ortega y Gasset Prize for Graphic Journalism in 2013.

Emilio Morenatti.

The photographer born in Zaragoza, although raised in Jerez de la Frontera, is the fourth Spanish to win the most important prize in world journalism. Before him, the Asturian Javier Bauluz (Associated Press) succeeded in 1995, for his coverage of the humanitarian crisis in Rwanda; Manu Brabo (Associated Press), also from Asturias, in 2013, for his coverage of the war in Syria; and Susana Vera (Reuters), from Pamplona, ​​for an image of the Hong Kong riots.