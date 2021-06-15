The Angosat-2 communications satellite, which is produced by the domestic market specifically for Angola, may have to be redesigned due to US sanctions. This was announced on Tuesday, June 15, by an informed source in the rocket and space industry.

It is clarified that the root of the problem was the disruption of production due to the lack of permission for the supply of American electronics from the European contractor Airbus.

“The United States does not give permission to the European company Airbus to supply Russia with a payload module (PLM) with relay equipment for the Angolan AngoSat-2 satellite due to the presence of an American electronic component base in it,” the source said.RIA News“.

He suggested that the incident with the production is connected with the ban on the American side of the supply of space electronics to Russia, which falls under the provisions of the rules for the export of goods and services of defense significance ITAR.

A refusal to supply the necessary equipment may result in a revision of the circuit design of the device and some points of agreement with the customer.

On April 15, according to a source, it became known about the completion of bilateral negotiations on the production of a new communication satellite Angosat-2 between Russia and Angola.

At the end of February, a delegation from Angola came to Russia to negotiate the creation of the Angosat-2 satellite. Since then, both sides have been negotiating the creation of a new apparatus.