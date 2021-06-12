The software industry in Argentina it does not manage to cover more than 15,000 jobs this year, despite the training initiatives deployed by the Chamber of Software and Computer Services Companies (Cessi) with the national government.

The vice president of Cessi, María Laura Palacios, indicated that “there are more than 15,000” vacant positions.

From Cessi they spread that the number of employees in the sector is located in 120,000 people, which means an increase of 5,000 with respect to the data released at the end of last year.

From the Union Informática union, they estimated that “the number of active workers is double that announced by the sector chamber, due to the fact that the statistics of the Cessi does not include the public sector and to informal workers, “according to Ignacio Lonzime, the union’s general secretary.

Argentine talent for this activity has historically been valued by the global industry, both for formal academic training as well as the variety of knowledge incorporated by the self-taught.

The companies in the sector carry out constant training activities for their personnel, since in this industry the dynamics requires the incorporation of new technologies.

From Argentina to the world

Software development, a career with plenty of vacancies. IEco Photo

In recent years, many workers carry out activities for companies based abroad from Argentina, especially via digital platforms.

In this regard, Palacios pointed out that “unfair competition is generated when what is charged for the service is not billed and entered the country legally, paying the corresponding taxes in each case”, and specified that “if via platforms none of the this steps it would not be unfair competition. “

In that sense, Lonzime told the Télam news agency that for the “devaluation of the peso and the decline in purchasing power, it is convenient for many independent workers to work through these platforms “, and commented that in the pre-ndemic they detected that for the same job in the same company the salary in Argentina was up to five times less than abroad.

He pointed out that in Argentina “the national purchase is not fulfilled”, and that “non-national companies win tenders with lower rates due to lower wages. “

He also said that “there are cases of national companies that do not give rise to SMEs and” start-ups “in innovative projects.”

Asked about the difference between national online workers and online workers for foreign companies, Palacios pointed out that there are “fundamentally two edges”: the legality of the hiring and intellectual property.

“If the foreign company is incorporated in Argentina as a legal entity, it hires the employee formally, paying him contributions and taxes, there would be no difference at this point,” he explained.

He added that “what is happening in most of the cases that we detect is that the companies are not established in Argentina, so the worker is not a formal worker”, and recalled that “under Argentine law, both the contracting company as the worker are at fault, and even though today they are high wages, it is a way of making work precarious “.

National industry?



The coronavirus pandemic intensified the search for programmers. Photo Shutterstock

Regarding intellectual property, he specified that online workers for national companies “are working and generating intellectual property registered in Argentina, and the latter – who work for companies based abroad – are part of a value chain whose intellectual property is registered abroad and it will probably return to Argentina charged as a license and patents. “

He emphasized that “where the differences really are” is in the social coverage of some and other online workers.

“An employee in a dependency relationship is protected by the labor law, has the right to leave, vacations, prepaid medicine (or social work) among many other benefits (if we talk about the IT sector). On the other hand, he contributes a percentage of his salary for social security and depending on the amount of your assets you are subject to withholding of earnings. This means that you receive in hand much less than it actually costs the company“, he claimed.

Instead, a “freelance, is hired for a specific job, defining a number of hours and is paid against satisfaction of the service.”

He clarified that “according to Argentine law, a full-time freelancer cannot be hired indefinitely, in that case he should be hired in a dependent relationship.”

Lonzime, for his part, marked as the main difference between both groups of workers job stability, “the lack of a clear reference regarding what they should perceive for the knowledge they contribute”, and the “Social coverage, which freelancers don’t have.”



The number of women in the industry has grown in recent years. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

“It may be that for what they charge they can pay a prepayment, but the problem itself is the lack of contribution to social security”; in reference to those who work abroad and do not register as monotributistas.

He emphasized that “it is a mistake to criticize those who work abroad or digital platforms, because in fact several of these platforms are not from outside, they are national: criticizing is a mistake, it is avoiding reality, putting your head under the ground, “he said.

In his opinion, “this situation should be used to encourage the entrepreneurial ecosystem to register as companies that have a collective bargaining agreement, as many of the workers in Argentina have done.”

The road is “normalize and stabilize the labor market that today is dismembered and disorganized, “for which” Unión Informática is the meeting point between the needs of professionals and the business community, “he said.

“The State would have to be regulating, generating the scope for the tripartism“, he added after mentioning the project of the City Legislator, Verónica Tenaglia, for the creation of the Scientific and Technological Pole in the former Caseros prison.

By: Andrea Delfino (Télam)