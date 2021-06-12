It is clear that small dogs make ideal petsThey are usually adorable, easy to care for and you can take them everywhere. The smallest breeds are usually the best option for first-time owners, families with children and for the elderly.

There is a world of difference when it comes to large and small breeds, either in food, characteristics or care required by each other. And all this we must take it into account when adopting a dog.

The smallest breeds are also the longest, as some studies have shown that they age more slowly than the larger dog breeds. Specific, a chihuahua can live up to 18 years. Furthermore, lsmall breeds are ideal for urban life, they can be perfectly adapted to apartment life.

Small dogs are more nervous

Regarding behavior, there is a myth that smaller dogs are more nervous, bark more and are less sociable, and this seems to be confirmed by various studies. Specifically, a study by the University of Sydney found that there was a strong relationship between the aggressiveness factor and the size of the dog, the smallest races being the worst in character.

The 7 smallest dog breeds. Chihuahua: It is not more than 23 cm and its weight ranges between 1.5 and 3 kg. Prague Mouse: It does not exceed 23, and its weight is usually around 2 or 3 kg. Yorkshire terrier (toy): It is a miniature variant of the Yorkshire terrier. It does not usually measure more than 25 cm and reaches 3 kg. Maltese Bichon: It measures between 20 and 25 cm and weighs no more than 4 kg. Pekingese: Their weight usually ranges between 2 and 8 kg and does not measure more than 25 cm. Pomeranian: Usually measures about 22 cm and reaches 4 kg in weight. Toy Fox Terrier: This breed is the result of crossing the fox terrier with other smaller ones. It is usually about 28 cm.

When choosing these small breeds we must bear in mind that their diet must contain a high index of calories and proteins due to the rapid metabolism of this type of dog. What’s more, we should opt for wet food, as small dogs have a tendency to accumulate dirt on their teeth, which can cause bad breath.