When life is at stake, football stops making sense. Be it the European Championship or whatever tournament it is. Only the health of the affected person matters. Eriksen collapsed in action on the sidelines and as the seconds ticked by, with lost sight of the Dane and the diligent performance of the paramedics, tragic moments that hit the sport came to mind. From Foé to Feher passing through Puerta. Many cases that ended in a bloody fatality.

One of the last moments of impact came with the captain of Fiorentina, Davide asori, who was found dead in his room at the concentration hotel before playing against Udinese. It happened in 2018 and the player was 31 years old. It was a sudden cardiac death that statistics reflect what happens to one in every 100,000 athletes. A similar situation suffered the Spanish Daniel Jarque (August 8, 2009), who died at age 26 from assisted (insufficiency of the contractions of the heart) in the hotel complex where Espanyol was concentrated. The defender passed out in the room while on the phone with his girlfriend.

Other occasions occurred in full view. Antonio Puerta shocked Spanish football. The Sevilla side fainted in a league match between Sevilla and Getafe. He was treated on the pitch by doctors. It seemed that he was recovering, although he ended up replaced. But in the guts of the stadium he was unconscious again. He later regained consciousness, but three days later he died of a postanoxic encephalopathy and a multiple organ failure.

Marc-Vivien Foé convulsed the 2003 Confederations Cup. The Cameroonian fainted on the grass and, despite resuscitation attempts, died of a heart attack. He suffered from inflammation in his left ventricle. Another impact occurred with the Hungarian Miklós Feher. In an action of the game that faced Vitoria de Guimaraes and Benfica, the footballer grabbed his knees and fell on the field. He died an hour later due to a cardiac arrhythmia. Benfica was coached by José Antonio Camacho. An impact you will never forget.

Less known was Christian ‘Chucho’ Benitez. The Ecuadorian died unexpectedly on July 29, 2013 in Qatar of heart failure after being admitted to a hospital for abdominal pain. But it is not only in the elite that tragic situations occur. In the Third of Portugal the young Brazilian perished Alex Apolinario, 24, of a heart attack in the middle of the game, which caused a cardiorespiratory arrest.