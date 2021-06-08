Boat Angeles Alvariño of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO), which has been searching for the missing girls in Tenerife Anna and Olivia since May 30, found an oxygen bottle and a duvet cover in the sea on Monday. This Tuesday, sources close to the investigation have confirmed to Efe that these objects belong to the father, Tomás Gimeno.

Gimeno (37 years old) abducted his daughters, one and six years old, on the night of April 27 on the Canary Island of Tenerife. The search on the Tenerife seabed has become the main line of investigation of the Civil Guard in recent days, after inspections on land have not yet made it possible to find his whereabouts.

These two objects, whose finding has been confirmed by the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, will be transferred to the Madrid Criminalistics Service for analysis. Given these findings, the oceanographic vessel, which ended the tracking work on Tuesday, will continue at least until next day 14, depending on how the search evolves. This ship, which has a sonar and an underwater robot, works non-stop during the day and night and, since it joined the search for the girls and their father, it has carried out a search over an area of ​​about ten square miles ( 34 square kilometers).

The area chosen to carry out the search at sea was agreed upon by the crew of the Angeles Alvariño and by the Civil Guard from the geopositioning of Tomás Gimeno’s mobile on the night of April 27, when he went to sea on two occasions.

The general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, and the chief general of the IV Andalusia zone, Lieutenant Alfonso Rodríguez.

In a ceremony held in Murcia, Gámez pointed out this Tuesday that the “complexity” of the search must be taken into account, since it is a “wide” search area and the objects were located at a depth of 1,000 meters, which is why for which they had to resort to the Oceanographic Institute to be able to have said means.

On April 27, around 5:00 p.m., Tomás Gimeno picked up Anna from the girls’ mother, her ex-partner Beatriz Zimmernann (35 years old). Then he went to look for Olivia at a camp where he went after school. Later, he went with them to their home in the municipality of Igueste de Candelaria. Around 7:30 p.m. he went to the Marina Tenerife marina. Neither the security cameras nor the security guard detected the presence of Anna and Olivia at their entrance.

Gimeno embarked alone. Before doing so, he loaded suitcases and bags onto the boat, for which he made three trips from his white Audi A3. That day he would set sail twice. Returning from his first foray into the sea, he was intercepted by the Civil Guard and proposed for sanction for skipping the curfew. After midnight, he set sail again and his trail was lost. The next day, the boat was found empty, adrift and without anchor in front of the town of Puertito de Güímar. Shortly thereafter he found floating a child restraint car seat, which he was using for Anna.

Anna and Olivia, kidnapped on April 27 on the island of Tenerife by their father, Tomás Gimeno, in an image provided by the family. SOSMISSED / Europa Press

That Tuesday night, Gimeno spoke to his ex-wife five times on the phone. According to the statement of the complaint that she filed that day, Zimmernann went to look for the girls at her ex-partner’s house and did not find them. He called him the first time at 9:00 p.m. He claimed that he was dining with them and would take them home. An hour later, in a new call, he told her that he would never see them again. It is repeated at 10:30 p.m., and again 10 minutes later. At 11:45 pm, the phone gives off or out of range. In the last call, already at dawn, they have a last conversation. That night his friends and close circle also received “a farewell message.” The next day, once the complaint had been filed, the case for child abduction was opened and with the boat already on land, the agents found traces of the father’s blood on the pleasure boat.