Except Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, the installments of the Nintendo franchise do not usually carry numbers in their titles and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will not be the exception, so that the number that we have seen next to the name accompanying the promotional material is only momentary.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 it won’t be the final name of the game

As reported IGN, during the Nintendo Treehouse that followed the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, Bill Trinen and Nate Bihldorff revealed that the name The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 It is only a reference, at least the number, to locate the title as a sequel to the delivery that debuted in 2017. In that sense, the members of Nintendo confirmed that this new The legend of zeldaEven though it is a sequel, it will have a name after the title and not a number.

In that sense, Trinen pointed out that the decision was made to prevent any type of spoiler, since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It only came out a few years ago and fans know all its lore, so if the name is revealed, Nintendo runs the risk of revealing what the sequel is about.

In this way, it is a fact that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 It will only be a momentary name and sometime in 2022 we will know the true title of one of the most anticipated games on Nintendo Switch.

