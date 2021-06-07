Accusations against Russia of involvement in the incident with drunk British soldiers disembarking from a train in Estonia speak of London’s weak foreign policy and can only cause laughter. This was stated by Senator Sergei Tsekov, reports on Monday, June 7, “Public News Service”.

“They see Moscow’s hand in everything. […] They did not begin to understand why the NATO servicemen had abused alcohol. Instead, they took and blamed Russia. What is it? Alcohol was poured into their mouths? But this is nonsense, ”the Russian parliamentarian commented, noting that one can only laugh at such statements.

According to the senator, this speaks of Great Britain as a country with weak media and weak foreign policy. “In the end, this will lead to the decline of the UK, if they do not objectively assess everything that is happening in the world,” he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that Russia was suspected of trying to discredit NATO’s actions after six British soldiers were taken off a train 30 kilometers from the Estonian-Russian border. They were dropped off in connection with complaints from passengers who said that the servicemen were drunk and shouted, frightening fellow travelers. Local law enforcement officials detained the British and handed them over to NATO military police.

Bruce Jones, an expert on Russia from the military analytical agency Jane’s, told the Daily Mirror that “Russian intelligence agents” who took advantage of the soldiers’ fortune could be involved in this story.