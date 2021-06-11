Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Although the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020” is a special tournament for national teams, Chelsea, the Champions League champion, won a new title in it, by winning the title of the most representative in the tournament among world clubs, represented by 17 players from 8 different teams, most notably the national teams. England, France, Germany, Italy, Croatia and Spain, while Kante, Werner, Giroud and Kovacic are at the top of the most famous representatives of the “Blues” in the tournament.

As was the case in the European Champions League, Manchester City came as runners-up for the most representative title, with 15 players from its list, distributed among 7 teams in the tournament, the most famous of which are Belgian De Bruyne and English Raheem Sterling, while Bayern Munich, represented in the event by 14 players representing the most talented, ranked third. Teams, most notably the great Polish striker Lewandowski and German sniper Muller.

The fourth place in the ranking of the most representative clubs of the tournament, Juventus, the most prestigious Italian club, represented by 12 players in the tournament, representing 8 teams, while the surprise was in the fifth place occupied by the Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev, represented by 11 players, ten of whom represent Ukraine.

Sixth came Manchester United, represented by 10 players, and the two German clubs Borussia Dortmund, Moenchengladbach, were equal with him, and seventh was Liverpool, with 9 players among the teams of the old continent, and the two clubs Leipzig from Germany and Atlanta participated in the same position.

In the eighth place, five clubs with 8 players each from Inter Milan, Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, Tottenham, England, Napoli, Italy, and Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia. As for the tenth place, seven clubs with seven players each, the most famous of which are Atletico Madrid, Leicester City and Leeds United.

The biggest surprise was the Spanish giant Real Madrid occupying the tenth place, with only 6 players among its ranks among the teams of the tournament, the most famous of which is Karim Benzema, the French attacking star, and the same is the case for Paris Saint-Germain, who is also represented by 6 players.