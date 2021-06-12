The International Center for Standardization and Certification (ICSiS) “Halal”, under the council of the muftis of Russia, issued the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus “EpiVacCorona” halal status, according to the message on the organization’s website.

As theologians found out, the components used in the production of the vaccine and the production technology are not prohibited for use by Muslims. For research, they requested materials from the manufacturer of the drug – the state scientific center of virology and biotechnology “Vector”.

This is the second Russian vaccine approved for Muslims. In March, Sputnik V was approved by the Council of Elders of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims (SAM) of Russia.

The desire to test vaccines for halalism, in order to prohibit or allow their use for Muslims, was announced in the ICSIS in January. The general director of the center, Aydar Gazizov, noted that such a study would remove many problems and discussions in the Islamic community of Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the name of the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, was on the list of creators of the EpiVacCorona vaccine along with the staff of the Vector center. The developers of this vaccine admit that it is impossible to assess its effectiveness using standard methods, the presence of antibodies is shown only by tests developed by the same center.