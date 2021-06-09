Among the next definitions that Juntos por el Cambio will face, the most tense on the candidacies and possible incorporations, the discussion was left open regarding the possibility of modify the name of the coalition. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta raised it in the face-to-face meeting of the national table, as a gesture to promote agreements with other spaces. The creation of a new front, symbolically, could generate less resistance in some leaders. The seal of defeat that evicted Mauricio Macri from the Casa Rosada would also be left behind.

The name change was circulating as an option among some of the PRO, the UCR and the Civic Coalition, although it was not by chance that the Buenos Aires head of government brought it to the table. Beyond the signal for conversations with José Luis Espert, Ricardo López Murphy and Margarita Stolbizer, among others, the purpose of refreshing the brand coincides with its strategy of showing itself opposite the crack and aim at the center of the electorate. “The objective is lower the refusal of Together for Change. It’s something new, with other logos, and you add other faces, to add the vote of the middle, ”argued an official who has been working on the issue.

In private meetings, and in some cases also publicly, Rodríguez Larreta insists with those axes that will be part of the campaign for these legislatures and at the same time of his presidential project: the “need to end the crack” not only to win the elections but also mainly to govern and the intention to incorporate spaces. “With what we had, it was not enough, we are the opening Together for Change ”, he reinforced that position in a meeting with María Eugenia Vidal and Buenos Aires leaders.

The Juntos por el Cambio ballot in 2019, with Mauricio Macri and Miguel Pichetto in the presidential formula.

Still at the beginning of the discussion about the name, among the alternatives they analyzed “Together” to dry. Also another that includes the words Work and Democracy or Freedom, in an attempt to make it work as a contrast to the “populism and assistance” of the Frente de Todos, beyond the increase in social programs during the Macri government.

“It has to be an evolution of the brand, a call to action. In the style of Hagamos or Podemos, not that but with that logic, ”said another coalition leader. Some were not so convinced, arguing that there will not be so much time to install the new name. Others opposed to remove Change, central as concrete of the front since 2015.

Jaime Durán Barba, Macri’s influential advisor until 2019 and a key piece in communication both in the emergence of Cambiemos and in the move to Together for Change, made the issue less relevant. “It was never something too important. It is something operative for the campaigns and it can change perfectly. Not for that you are something different. Cristina can be called ‘Front of Some’ and it would be the same ”, he told Clarion.

“The important thing is the proposals, there must be utopia, excite people, it cannot be something boring,” differentiated the consultant, with frequent contact with Rodríguez Larreta, Vidal and also with Macri, after some impasse in the relationship due to the defeat.

The debate over the name includes the provinces, with different fronts for diverse district alliances and made up of different parties. Some propose trying a unification, although others warn that it would complicate the armed ones local. In Mendoza, for example, Libres del Sur and socialism make up Cambia Mendoza and in the last election they supported another coalition at the national level, with Roberto Lavagna as the candidate for president.

Something similar happens in the rest of the districts governed by the coalition: Gustavo Valdés leads Encuentro por Corrientes and Gerardo Morales the same with Cambia Jujuy. In the City, Vamos Juntos was formed in 2017 and moved to Juntos por el Cambio in 2019.

