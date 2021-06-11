The Civil Guard teams continue this Friday the search for the corpse of Anna, one year old, and her father, Tomás Gimeno, 37, in an underwater area limited to a few meters from the Tenerife coast. The body of the older sister, Olivia, six years old, was found on Wednesday at 1,000 meters deep three nautical miles (about 5.5 kilometers) from the mainland inside a sports bag tied to the anchor of Gimeno’s boat . All three had lost track of them on April 27, when the father did not return to his ex-partner’s house with his daughters as planned. The news of the discovery of the body, which corroborates what the police suspected from the beginning, that is, that the two girls kidnapped by their father are dead, has plunged the islands into stupefaction, indignation and rejection. Demonstrations of rejection of sexist violence are being held in various official bodies.

Meanwhile, the director of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Jesús Vega, has stated that the autopsy on Olivia’s body will begin in the coming days. “You have to carry out a few tests and analyzes first. It will take time. This is going to be a complicated autopsy, ”he added. Examination of the corpse will try to resolve some of the many doubts that still cloud this case, such as the causes of death.

Next to the sports bag in which was the body of Olivia, the robot from the Civil Guard ship Angeles Alvariño, owned by Spanish Institute of Oceanography, found a second empty bag and it is to that limited area that the search has been reduced, reports Patricia Ortega Dolz. The night of his disappearance, Gimeno was seen loading six packages onto his pleasure boat. This six-meter-long boat without anchor was found adrift on April 28, after the girls’ mother, Beatriz Zimmermann, denounced to the Civil Guard that her ex-partner had not returned with her daughters and that, in addition, he had assured her over the phone that he would never see them alive again. There were traces of the father’s blood on the pleasure boat. The Government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, assured today that the ship will continue with the search work at least until Monday, after two extensions.

While the search work continues, demonstrations of rejection of crime multiply in the Canary Islands. The President of the Government, Ángel Víctor Torres, and that of the Parliament of the Canary Islands, Gustavo Matos, have participated this afternoon in a concentration at the Presidency headquarters in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as the representatives of the island councils and the main archipelago town councils.

The acting ombudsman, Francisco Fernández Marugán, has assured on his Twitter account that “all administrations and society must work together to protect victims of sexist violence and their daughters and sons.” The German School of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where Olivia was studying and her mother studied, is going to observe a minute of silence this Friday for her murder.

Vicarious violence

Anna and Olivia constitute the latest example of a form of sexist violence, still little known socially, the so-called vicarious violence, which consists of causing harm to the mother through the children. Since 2013, the year in which they began to be part of the official data, 41 minors have been murdered, six of them in the Canary Islands including Olivia and, presumably, Anna. In all but three cases, the killers were the biological parents. In these other murders, the perpetrators were a partner or ex-partner of the mothers.

The Government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, has indicated that it is foreseeable that the upturn in sexist violence will continue and has asked all municipalities, autonomous communities and women’s groups to be alert in summer to protect the victims and their children at the slightest sign of abuse.

For this reason, the feminist movement has called for this Friday at 22.00 concentrations in all Spanish municipalities as a sign of rejection of sexist crimes. The concentration is being promoted under the slogans #SiTocanAUnaNosTocanATodas, #LoVamosATirar and #NiUnaMenos.

Search 24 hours a day

This is the first time that the IEO ship has participated in a mission of this nature, since its work is generally limited to scientific investigation of the seabed. In the first moment, according to the calendar assigned by the Spanish Oceanographic Institute, It was estimated that the ship would carry out search work until June 9, last Wednesday, but the discovery of a duvet cover and an oxygen cylinder that day led investigators to keep the ship in the area.

For 24 hours a day, the ship’s equipment radiographs the abrupt Canarian seabed with an EM 710 Multibeam Echosounder and under the supervision of two agents of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard. The operation of these echo sounders is based on the time it takes for an acoustic wave to travel the distance between the starting point and the seabed and to return to the starting point. A large number of acoustic waves, which on their return are converted into electrical impulses, make it possible to draw a map of the bottom. This process can be repeated up to 100 times per second.

The 016 phone serves victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 51 languages. It leaves no trace on the bill, but it must be deleted from the call log. Minors can also go to the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10 and citizens witnesses of any aggression, to 112.