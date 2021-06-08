The controversial British presenter Pierce Morgan, fired from ITV after criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, accused American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski of mishandling a baby. On posted in it Twitter the post was noticed by the Daily Star journalists.

The 56-year-old TV presenter has published a snapshot of a fashion model in which she poses in an orange and blue swimsuit with ties of her own brand Inamorata Woman. In the image posted, the star is holding under his arms the three-month-old son of Sylvester-Apollo, who is also wearing shorts of the aforementioned brand.

“This is not the best way to keep a child. You should not publish this to a multi-million audience, otherwise other people will think that this is a variant of the norm. I would gladly give you some advice if you have a desire to learn how to treat children, ”the man was indignant.

Netizens supported the journalist in the comments below the post. “You are 100 percent right. Hope the baby is okay. ”“ She looks completely uninterested in her baby’s comfort. He is just an accessory for her to advertise her swimwear brand “,” She sets a bad example for other mothers, “they wrote.

Earlier in June, netizens also accused Ratajkowski of neglecting his son’s health due to the pose in the photo. “Why are you holding your child as a props for your shot?”, “Emily, hold your child correctly!”, “Is your son okay?”, “Did you deliberately take your child the wrong way to show your body in a swimsuit? I’m in shock “,” Emily, first learn to hold your baby “,” Don’t hold your baby like a bag of cat food, “the fans said.

Pierce Morgan retired from ITV after criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The host was outraged by statements of racism and pressure from the royal family. The couple spoke about this in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the American CBS channel. A week after the host of Good Morning Britain was fired, Britain has lost almost half of its viewers.