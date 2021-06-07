German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks in front of the media upon his arrival at the CDU headquarters in Berlin on Monday. Markus Schreiber / AP

The purchase of several batches of Chinese masks worth 1 billion euros in the spring of 2020 was a bad deal for the German taxpayer: the price was very high for their quality and more than a year later most are still in storage waiting for use or destroy them. But more expensive can go to the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, who faces fierce criticism from the opposition … and his government partners, the Social Democrats of the SPD. The latter have not come to ask for his head directly, but almost. A exclusive to the German weekly Der sppiegel revealed on Friday that Spahn wanted to get rid of the poor quality masks by giving them to groups of homeless people, people with disabilities and recipients of social benefits. “It is scandalous and inhuman,” SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil said the next day.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who usually stays out of this type of information, came out on Monday in defense of her minister at a meeting of the executive of the CDU, a party to which both belong, according to the German news agency. “The accusations are not based on facts,” he told other senior members of the formation. Also the president of the CDU, Armin Laschet, defended Spahn and attributed the controversy to an attempt by the SPD to campaign against the conservatives. Germany is holding a general election in three and a half months that will decide the future of the country after Angela Merkel’s withdrawal from politics. Although the CDU and SPD rule in a grand coalition, both are already in the middle of the pre-campaign trying to differentiate themselves from their partners.

The facts it reveals Der sppiegel are still a bit confusing. The weekly newspaper claims to have accessed internal documentation according to which the Ministry of Labor had to stop the Health Ministry, willing to distribute masks that did not meet European quality standards among disadvantaged groups. According to this account, the questionable quality of the masks, classified in the Chinese KN95 standard and not in the European FFP2, forced the authorities to carry out quality analyzes before their distribution. These tests were never done, according to the weekly, and despite this, Spahn’s department designed a plan to distribute the masks during the second wave of the pandemic. In one of the emails citing the information, number two from the German Labor Ministry, Björn Böhning, answers his counterpart in Health: “Safety and health must come first, especially with regard to vulnerable groups of people. ”, And urges that the“ essential ”quality analyzes be carried out.

Spahn’s ministry denies the allegations. It ensures that the masks were checked and authorized for distribution in Germany through an emergency procedure that was designed to allow them to be imported at a time of great scarcity around the world, when countries competed with each other to buy supplies to protect their toilets. and the rest of the population. Ultimately, the problem appears to be the discrepancy over what standard to demand of Chinese masks. According to Health, the emergency procedure (in which the control is purely documentary) was sufficient given the situation of need. For Work, it was necessary to do new physical exams, to simulate use.

For now, Spahn has limited himself to retweeting with his account the messages of the official account of the ministry, including an extensive press release that explains the authorization procedure for the masks. Der sppiegel claimed that, after failing attempts to place Chinese masks among the underprivileged, Health had decided to destroy them, which was considered lost 1,000 million euros. The ministry also denies it: it assures that it will allocate them to the strategic reserve of material that prepares to face future pandemics.

Regardless of Spahn’s responsibility in trying to get rid of dubious masks, the political storm continues to rage. The dispute between the head of Health and Labor, Hubertus Heil, of the SPD, begins to be dangerous for the coalition, says the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. Furthermore, public statements by prominent Social Democrats increase the pressure. SPD co-chair Saskia Esken called Spahn’s behavior “inhumane.” Party leader Norbert Walter-Borjans added another adjective: “unworthy and inhuman.” In a country where resignations are not requested as lightly as in others, Esken suggested this Monday in an interview: “If the accusations turn out to be true, it is no longer defensible that he occupies his position.”