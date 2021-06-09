The scale of the ship ‘Galicia’ of the Spanish Navy in Cartagena has contributed in the last five days to revitalize the atmosphere in the streets of the city center and to encourage sales in shops and bars. The passage of 138 students from the Military Naval School, most of whom are in first and second; ten sergeants from the NCO School; and fourteen members of the Naval Beach Group has allowed to renew the “tradition” of this visit.

In addition, the scale has strengthened “the strategic and logistical relevance of the Cartagena Arsenal”, highlighted sources from the Navy. And they highlighted that from June 4 to 8, the components of ‘Galicia’ made visits to the Countermine Measures Flotilla, the Submarine Base and the Navy Diving Center.

«The future of the Spanish Navy resides in this group of young people, from which the future officers and NCOs of the crews of the new ‘Isaac Peral’ (S-80) Class submarines, the divers and divers of the Navy and the crews will emerge. of units dedicated to mine warfare. ‘ They explained in the Navy.

In Ceuta and Melilla by the Covid



Due to sanitary restrictions, there were no guided visits by the civilian population to the ship, which was docked at the cruise ship dock. Days ago, this amphibious assault ship provided support to the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla in ‘Operation Balmis’ to fight the Covid -19 pandemic.