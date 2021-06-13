Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance, participated in the first meeting of the Finance and Investment Committee of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, which was held through visual communication techniques, with the aim of following up on the progress of the approved strategic initiatives in a group of main axes, including the areas of services and financial markets, support for entrepreneurship, and the union Customs duties, the common market, tourism and national heritage, and the mechanisms for their implementation in accordance with the approved plans.

The meeting was chaired by Younis Haji Al-Khoury, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and from the Saudi side, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mutaib Al-Rasheed, Assistant Minister of Finance for International Financial Affairs and Macro-Financial Policies.

The UAE team participating in the meeting included Ahmed bin Lahej, Director General of the Federal Customs Authority, Jumaa Muhammad Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for the Foreign Trade Sector at the Ministry of Economy, and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank, the Ministry of Economy and the Federal Customs Authority.

Younis Haji Al-Khoury stressed the importance of this meeting as an effective platform that enables the UAE and Saudi Arabia to discuss and develop proactive plans for various challenges that may affect projects and operations related to the issue of joint economic and commercial cooperation.

He said: “The UAE is keen to strengthen the frameworks of joint cooperation with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by implementing joint strategic projects in all economic and investment fields to create a better and more prosperous future for future generations and the peoples of the two countries. The meeting discussed pivotal economic trends such as issuing and using a virtual electronic currency on an experimental basis. and facilitating customs procedures for cross-border trade and exchange of goods.

These meetings come within the framework of implementing the directives of the wise leadership in the two brotherly countries, following up the progress of the initiatives and projects and ensuring their implementation in accordance with the approved plans, developing solutions to the challenges that may face and obstructing the progress of projects, and submitting periodic reports (every 3 months) to the Executive Committee on the progress of the initiatives. And the projects that are being implemented by the Finance and Investment Committee.

The most important initiatives of the Finance and Investment Committee include; The initiative to facilitate the flow of traffic at the ports, to enhance the strategic partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the common market, to issue and use a virtual electronic currency on an experimental basis, and to develop a mechanism to enable the branches of banks of the two countries to enhance their business, as well as coordination on modern financial technology works and the exchange of experiences.

It is worth noting that the finance ministries of the two brotherly countries are working to implement the decisions of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council and the Executive Committee related to money and investment by strengthening the relationship between the two countries and achieving the aspirations and objectives of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, to activate and achieve the common vision and intensify bilateral cooperation on issues of common interest to create a future Better for the citizens of the two brotherly countries.