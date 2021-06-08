The total sale of real estate, including homes, went from 44,836 operations in April last year to 85,635 registered the same month this year, which represents an increase of 91%, according to the Real Estate Registry Statistics of the College of Registrars of Spain. By region, the largest increases in total sales compared to April 2020 were recorded in the autonomous city of Melilla (+ 366.7%), in Castilla-La Mancha (+ 179.3%), Extremadura (+168, 8%), Region of Murcia (+ 134.6%), Navarra (+ 120.7%), Castilla y León (+ 118.6%) and Aragón (+ 112.9%).

Likewise, the figure registered in the fourth month of the year represents an increase of 9.3% when compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. The registrars pointed out that the increase of more than 40,000 operations in April this year is a consequence of the confinement of the same month last year. For its part, the sale of homes went from the 24,260 registered in 2020 to 40,252 operations this year, which represents an increase of almost 66%. Compared to 2019, the increase has been 3%.

Mortgages grow 32%



The report also indicates that the number of total mortgages increased by 31.9% in April compared to the same month in 2020, after registering 31,369 operations. When compared to April 2019, the increase was 9.7%. By autonomous communities, the largest increases in total mortgages compared to April last year were registered in Melilla (+ 147.8%), Castilla-La Mancha (+ 104.5%) and Extremadura (+ 83.9%). On the other hand, home mortgages grew by 31.5% compared to April 2020, after registering 30,324 operations, and by 8.8% when compared to the same month in 2019, when the total figure was around 27,800 homes.