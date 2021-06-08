Inflation has been pulverizing workers’ income. And a true reflection is what happens with the case of poultry meat, where the loss of purchasing power of the salary recorded in kilograms of chicken is 14%, according to a study by the Mediterranean Foundation.

During the last 12 months (March / March), chicken meat destined for the domestic market increased by 51%, against a rise in wages of the order of 35%.

“The demand for poultry meat continued sustained in view of the fact that beef increased its value by 75% during the same period; pork, meanwhile, increased 52%”, indicated the report by economist Nicolás Torre.

In terms of salary, the purchasing power of consumers (number of kilos of meat that can be purchased with a monthly salary), considering a salary per registered private sector worker (seasonally adjusted) of 75,750 pesos during the first quarter of 2021, allowed the purchase of 445 kilos of chicken.

Comparing against the same period of 2020, where 519 kilos could be acquired, the loss of purchasing power of the salary recorded in kilograms of chicken is 14%.

“It should be remembered that the rising cost of beef has diverted consumers towards the cheapest substitute,” the report added.

On the external front, export prices are at their lowest in the last 12 years (1,332 dollars per ton). This reality, added to the internal one, translates into a temporary decline in exports of poultry products of 10%.