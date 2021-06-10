The Russians were warned about changes in the design of CTP policies. As early as August 22, the bill may take effect, Kommersant reports on Thursday, June 10.

According to the newspaper, the State Duma is going to adopt amendments in the third reading, scheduled for June 15, allowing citizens not to present a diagnostic card based on the results of maintenance for OSAGO. Earlier this year, a similar proposal was made by the Russian Union of Auto Insurers.

According to the deputy Alexei Izotov, there is now a shortage of inspection stations after the coronavirus pandemic and motorists have nowhere to go through an inspection. He noted that such changes were discussed earlier at a meeting of the relevant committee, and all of them were agreed with the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance, and also supported by the Central Bank, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the government, however, the “behind-the-scenes” adoption of innovations did not take place.

The parliamentarian also recalled that all diagnostic cards that were issued before February 1, 2021 will automatically be extended until October 1.

Earlier, the deputy general director of the Max insurance company, Viktor Alekseev, listed the signs of a fake OSAGO policy to the Russians. First of all, this is a low price, which scammers convincingly explain by various promotions and special offers. In this case, you can check the authenticity of the policy – you just need to indicate its number on the website of the Russian Union of Auto Insurers (RSA).