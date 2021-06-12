Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand promised to return heat to the regions of the Central Federal District (CFD). It is reported by TASS…

According to him, real summer weather will come to the regions of the Central Federal District on Monday, June 14. “It will be 24-26 degrees Celsius during the day, nighttime temperatures will be 13-15 degrees Celsius. Cloudiness will already be variable, and rains only in places. Suns <...> there will already be many, ”he said.

According to Wilfand, the weather on Saturday, June 12, will be still cloudy, rainy, in places with thunderstorms, and the intensity of precipitation will decrease. “On Sunday, I say with great pleasure, the air masses will already be in the southern and southwestern quarters. <...> There will be extended periods of sunshine <...> It will become much more fun, in general, “- said the forecaster.

Earlier, Wilfand promised dangerous weather to Russians from a number of regions. According to him, showers, hail, thunderstorms and strong winds will come to the regions of the Central Black Earth Region and the Republic of the North Caucasus in the coming days. At the same time, night frosts are predicted in the Omsk, Tomsk, Irkutsk and Tyumen regions, and in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Barnaul, the level of rivers is expected to rise to dangerous levels.