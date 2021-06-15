The head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova warned the Russians about the congestion of the Black Sea coast. She said in an interview with Izvestia that this, as expected, leads to overheating of the market and a dynamic rise in prices.

According to her, there is a shortage of high-quality, modern hotels in the entire south, therefore, in the context of limited international air traffic, demand has multiplied supply.

She called the key task for the coming years to increase the number of “quality, modern, year-round hotels.”

“Until 2024, we expect to support the creation of at least 20 thousand new modern rooms in resort and recreational areas. Today, for comparison, there are about 60 thousand numbers all over the country under federal and international brands, and they are located mainly in large cities, “Doguzova explained.

Earlier in June, a Russian tourist visited the market in Sevastopol and described prices with the phrase “it depends on the impudence of the sellers.” As the tourist noted, the main product for vacationers on the peninsula in June is berries. The cost of strawberries in the first summer month is from 140 to 200 rubles per kilogram, cherries – about 350.

In early June, Sochi hotels began to massively reduce prices for the summer season due to the lack of tourist demand. According to Irina Tyurina, press secretary of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT), the excitement in May with high prices at the popular Black Sea resort was associated solely with the closure of flights with Turkey.