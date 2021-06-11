A quarter of Russians consider creating photographs for social networks as their main purpose of travel. This was reported in a study by S7 Airlines experts, the results of which were submitted to the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

According to the data provided, 24 percent of Russian tourists admit that the real purpose of their vacation is the formation of content for pages in the networks. At the same time, 42 percent of respondents upload all pictures from their vacation during the week.

In addition, a third of the respondents chose the possibility of getting a tan as the main reason for the trip, the same number – the desire to try a new cuisine. Only 18 percent of those surveyed take a vacation to make new acquaintances.

Most of the survey participants (67 percent) get new impressions from rest and visiting unfamiliar places, and more than half of Russians (57 percent) leave for rest in order to reboot and escape from work.

Earlier in June, the Russians talked about their planned vacation spending. Thus, most of the respondents said that they are going to spend from 20 to 40 thousand rubles on travel.