Russians are more likely to be late for work or school (46 percent), according to a study by Citymobil and ResearchMe. Writes about this RT.

Also, a third of the respondents admit that they are least likely to come on time for a meeting with friends or for a romantic date. Another 15 percent are late due to delays in trains, buses and trolleybuses.

Almost half (41 percent) of Russians cite public transport as the main reason for their delays. Traffic jams are in second place (30 percent).

Among other reasons for being late, respondents cited reluctance to get up early in the morning (16 percent), an overloaded daily schedule (16 percent), and lengthy fees (13 percent). Also, every tenth Russian is late, because he sees off to kindergarten or school, and another 4 percent – because they walk with their pets before leaving.

The leader among the cities, the residents of which often do not have time to arrive on time, was Moscow (53 percent). The second place is shared by Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don. Next come Ufa, Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod. At the same time, the most punctual were residents of Yekaterinburg.

Earlier, Russian travelers said that most often they do not have time for breakfast at the hotel on vacation – 32 percent of those surveyed admitted this. In addition, the survey found that almost every fourth Russian (23 percent of respondents) does not catch a plane or train. Also, some tourists are not able to get good seats on the plane, as they miss the start of online check-in – this was stated by 15 percent of travelers.