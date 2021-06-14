Most Russians want to receive a pension in the amount of 45-50 thousand rubles. This is evidenced by data from a survey by SberNPF and Rambler & Co, which are published by Izvestia.

Almost half of Russians – 44 percent – believe that a pension of 45-50 thousand rubles will be enough for them. Another 33 percent of respondents noted that in old age they wanted to receive 50-70 thousand rubles, 16 percent dream of a pension of 100 thousand rubles.

Related materials Worth its weight in gold How much do groceries actually cost in supermarkets in Russia, Europe and the rest of the world? Study Soviet approach Food ration cards helped people in the USSR survive. Can they be introduced in Russia and is it necessary?

Citizens noted that their own housing, high-quality medicine and good nutrition are not enough for them – additional costs are required. Thus, about a third of the respondents (32 percent) would also like to be able to travel, 22 percent – to engage in a hobby. One in five (21 percent) counts on access to entertainment.

The research was carried out in June on the Rambler portal. The survey involved 2.3 thousand Russians.

Earlier it was reported that last year the number of applications from Russian citizens for the appointment of a funded pension from non-state pension funds was significantly less than the expected level. In one of the organizations, the decline was 20 percent, in another, one of the ten largest, about 50. Market participants explain this forgetfulness not only by the pandemic, but also by the reluctance of NPFs to inform clients about the onset of pension grounds for the funded part of the pension. The trend itself has been traced since 2019.