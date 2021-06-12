The Russians, in the course of a poll by the Rabota.ru service, considered the most beautiful people who work as artists, doctors and athletes. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the study.

So, 34 percent of respondents consider the most attractive artists, 25 percent – representatives of the medical field, another 23 percent called the most beautiful athletes. The top 5 also includes pilots (19 percent) and teachers (16 percent).

Related materials

It is noteworthy that the opinions of the interviewed men and women differ from each other. In particular, women ranked pilots in second place in beauty, they were named by 24 percent of the survey participants versus 14 percent of men. Women consider pilots and athletes equally attractive – 23 percent each. Also, in their opinion, there are more beautiful people among diplomats (17 percent) than among teachers. In the men’s rating, teachers were ahead of pilots – 19 percent of respondents voted for them against 14 percent.

The study was conducted in June 2021. More than five thousand adult representatives of the economically active population of Russia from all districts of the country took part in it.

Earlier, the Zarplata.ru service named the most popular new professions in 2021. The rating was topped by the specialty of telemedicine physician. The service’s report says that the demand for such people during the pandemic has grown fivefold, and the interest in medical and pediatric specialists has grown almost tenfold. Today they are offered up to 130 thousand rubles a month. At the same time, a new trend has emerged all over the world: the demand for specialists in the field of ecology, as well as navigation, robotics and construction in the Arctic, has grown significantly.