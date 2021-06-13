Almost a quarter of Russians (24.7 percent) apply for a loan to microfinance organizations due to the banks’ refusal to issue a loan to them, according to a study by the Robot Seimer online lending service. It is reported by RIA News…

The remaining 75 percent of citizens choose a microloan of their own free will. Of these, 28.4 percent said that they were attracted by the ability to quickly receive money without visiting the lender’s office. Another 18.4 percent of respondents said that they took a microloan on the recommendation of relatives.

Related materials Let’s argue. Banks promise Russians easy money. Why gullible customers rarely win? Business in a box. Prison labor is a lucrative business. How much does Russia earn on the colonies?

16.2 percent of Russians named a flexible debt repayment schedule as the reason for applying for a microloan, in particular, the ability to make payments in several tranches. Every tenth respondent said that he was attracted by the very financial technology of issuing funds without providing a large package of documents. About 1.6 percent of the study participants said they were curious and wanted to see if they would give money.

According to analysts, most often young people under the age of 30 try to get large microloans – 55 percent. Usually they are bachelors of technical professions or hired workers with low but stable earnings.

As a rule, such borrowers ask for up to 60 thousand rubles – amounts that banks hardly work with in consumer lending. “Credit cards are not suitable for these citizens for various reasons. It’s easier for them to pick up a smartphone and look for an alternative source on the Internet, ”the experts said.

In May, it turned out that Russians began to borrow more before wages, the average amount of microloans in March increased by almost 5 percent over the year – to 8.44 thousand rubles. The largest average size of a “loan before payday” in March was recorded in Moscow (11.10 thousand rubles), St. Petersburg (9.70 thousand rubles) and the Moscow region (9.39 thousand rubles).