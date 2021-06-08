A Russian tourist bought the cheapest tour to Tunisia and described her vacation with the phrase “there is nothing special to do here.” The impressions of the trip were published by the portal “Subtleties of Tourism” on the platform Yandex.Zen…

As the author of the article said, a week of staying at a hotel for two cost her 74 thousand rubles. Despite the fact that the hotel had extremely negative reviews on the Internet, the couple decided to take a chance. “But we are not from a timid dozen, you will not intimidate us,” the girl writes.

According to the traveler, the main disadvantage of the hotel is food. So, vacationers are offered to be content with “rancid muesli, stale bread, cheap cheese and sausage.” A similar situation is with drinks – a blogger complained about the quality of coffee and beer, stating that it was impossible to drink them.

Among the disadvantages, the tourist also named the lack of animation for children and a small selection of Russian-language television channels – they were forced to watch only news programs for the entire vacation.

Speaking about the merits of the hotel, the Russian woman mentioned clean rooms and a pool, a pleasant interior in Arabic style and a convenient location relative to urban infrastructure.

Earlier in May, a Russian tourist traveled to Tunisia and was pleasantly surprised by the cleanliness of the resort. “There used to be mountains of rubbish right on the city streets. Nature has cleared up everywhere without tourists, ”the traveler noted.