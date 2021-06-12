Russian footballers learned about the incident with Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen on their way to the Euro 2020 match with the Belgian team. This was reported on June 12 in the press service of the national team.

It is noted that the Danes received information about the situation when they got on the bus before going to the stadium. Approaching the arena, the Russian national team has already learned that Eriksen came and himself, added the press service.

“Football is a big family. Christian, we wish you health! We hope for your speedy recovery, ”the Russian national team said on Twitter.

Russian fans also supported the Danish footballer. Before the Russia-Belgium match, a Russian was caught in the lens of photographers, who wrote on the Russian flag a wish for a speedy recovery to Eriksen, writes “Sport-Express”.

Earlier on Saturday, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen passed out in the first half of the European Championship match against Finland. It is noted that the footballer fell on the lawn during the first half and could not get up. Doctors provided the athlete with first aid by making an artificial heart massage. A defibrillator was also required for resuscitation. He was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Later, UEFA reported that the Dane was in a stable state and conscious.