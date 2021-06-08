The Russian tourist was delighted with the three-day trip on the side of the toilet on the Russian train. The man shared his impressions on his personal blog on the portal Yandex.Zen…

The author of the article went from Moscow to Elista in a new reserved seat carriage. According to him, more free space is provided in them above the upper shelves so that it is comfortable to sit, and there were special walls on both sides of the berth so that the mattress does not slide out.

As the man said, he deliberately did not buy a ticket to the lower shelf, so that “a stranger would not get hooked.” During the entire trip, he did not encounter any of the problems that make travelers usually dislike the side at the end of the car. According to him, for three days there were no queues to the toilet, no unpleasant odors thanks to the improved ventilation system.

The only minus of the car, which the author named, is the slamming door. Among the amenities, the man also listed an individual bedside lamp and a USB connector for charging the phone.

“In general, I was very cool. And I thought that the upper side in cars of this configuration no longer scares me, ”the blogger concluded.

Earlier in April, a Russian tourist took a train ride in Germany and was unpleasantly surprised by the mud in the restroom. According to the passenger, the toilet bowls in his carriage were broken during the entire trip, and no one tried to fix them.